Vele secured six of nine targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 45-24 loss to the Falcons on Monday night.

Vele tied for second in receptions and checked in as the runner-up in targets for the Saints on the night, and he rounded out a solid fantasy performance by recording a three-yard touchdown reception with 1:13 remaining. The score was ultimately meaningless to the outcome of the lopsided loss, but Vele further cemented his standing a relatively high-volume No. 2 receiver by tying his season high in targets. Vele will take a 21-226-2 line on 31 targets into a Week 5 home matchup against the Vikings on Sunday.