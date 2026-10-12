Vele secured four of six targets for 26 yards in the Saints' 23-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Vele finished in a three-way tie with Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson for the team lead in receptions and also drew even with Olave for top slotting in targets. However, that meant little on a day when Tyler Shough was held to 3.8 yards per attempt by an aggressive Vikings defense and finished with just 96 passing yards overall. Vele's quiet afternoon notwithstanding, the third-year wideout has now seen at least six targets in each game and has impressive converted 14 of his 25 receptions into first downs. Vele will take a 25-252-2 line on 37 targets into a Week 6 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.