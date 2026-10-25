Vele caught all five of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

The third-year wideout was on the other end of Tyler Shough's only TD pass of the day, hauling in a one-yard toss in the second quarter for the Saints' final points. Vele tied his career high with his third touchdown of the season, and his 33-348-3 line on 48 targets through seven games has him tracking toward a career-best campaign heading into a Week 8 bye. His role could shrink significantly after the bye, however, if rookie Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is cleared to make his NFL debut.