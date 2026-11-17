Vele caught both of his targets for 14 yards during the Saints' 20-17 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Vele was on the field for 55 of the Saints' 63 offensive snaps, which was second-most among wide receivers behind Chris Olave (56). Despite that playing time, Vele saw only two targets during Sunday's loss, although no other Saints pass catcher logged more than three receptions other than rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson, who finished with 11 catches on 13 targets for 80 yards. Vele has two receptions in each of his last two outings, and it appears his role in the Saints' passing offense has shrunk due to the return of Tyson. Vele will look to bounce back for Week 11 against the Bears on Nov. 22, and Chicago's defense ranks 15th in the NFL in fantasy points allowed to receivers per game.