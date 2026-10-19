Vele caught three of six targets for 42 yards during the Saints' 34-27 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Vele was on the field for 66 of the Saints' 70 offensive snaps (94.3 percent), which was well ahead of fellow wideouts Chris Olave (42) and rookie Bryce Lance (36). Vele has seen at least six targets in each of the first six games of the regular season, and his 28-294-2 receiving line (on 43 targets) already surpasses his total across 13 regular-season games in 2025 (25-293-2 on 40 targets). Given his his snap count, it wouldn't be surprising if Vele maintains his role on the offense even if Jordyn Tyson (hamstring, IR) returns, which could come as soon as Week 7 against the Steelers on Oct. 25, in Paris.