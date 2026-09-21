Vele caught five of seven targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Ravens.

Vele was able to remain a major part of the team's offensive attack, finishing second on the team in targets behind fellow wide receiver Chris Olave (10) in Week 2. The 28-year-old appears to have solidified himself as the team's No. 2 wide receiver with Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on injured reserve, catching 12 of 16 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown over the first two games of the 2026 campaign. Vele will have a strong chance to keep up his hot start to the season when New Orleans faces the Raiders in Week 3.