Vele caught seven passes on nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown during the Saints' 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions on Sunday.

With Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on injured reserve, Vele lined up as the Saints' WR2 behind Chris Olave. The Saints' offense found its footing in the second half after being blanked in the first, with Vele contributing by catching a one-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough before the duo connected on a 31-yard pass early in the fourth quarter, leading to a 28-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson four plays later. Vele was one catch shy from matching a career high he set twice before Sunday, and he could be a prominent piece in the Saints' offense alongside Olave, running back Travis Etienne and tight end Juwan Johnson. Vele and the Saints will stay on the road for Week 2 against the Ravens on Sept. 20.