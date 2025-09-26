default-cbs-image
Vele (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Vele missed last Sunday's game against the Seahawks and played just 28 percent of the offensive snaps across the Saints' first two contests, recording two catches for 16 yards and one touchdown on three targets. He has extremely minimal fantasy appeal.

