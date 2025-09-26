Saints' Devaughn Vele: Questionable for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vele (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Vele missed last Sunday's game against the Seahawks and played just 28 percent of the offensive snaps across the Saints' first two contests, recording two catches for 16 yards and one touchdown on three targets. He has extremely minimal fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Saints' Devaughn Vele: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Devaughn Vele: Still tending to hip injury•
-
Saints' Devaughn Vele: Not playing Week 3•
-
Saints' Devaughn Vele: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Devaughn Vele: Pops up on injury report•
-
Saints' Devaughn Vele: Hauls in short TD versus San Fran•