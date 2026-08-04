Saints' Travis Etienne: Ceding third-down work to Kamara?

Etienne has taken most of the early down reps at training camp, with Alvin Kamara is getting more of the third-down snaps, according to Jeff Duncan of Nola.com.

The workload split isn't surprising given Kamara's track record as a receiving weapon. We'll likely see a similar arrangement come Week 1, though it isn't yet clear if Kamara will also get some carries on early downs in relief of Etienne. The Saints signed Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract in March, while Kamara's recent renegotiation leaves him with what's essentially a one-year, $6 million contract ($3.5 million guaranteed), per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.