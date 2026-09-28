Etienne exited Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Raiders due to an injury to the same hamstring which bothered him in practice leading up to the game, head coach Kellen Moore revealed after the loss, John Hendrix of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Etienne's second-half hamstring injury was an aggravation of a previous injury, which limited his practice participation Wednesday and Thursday. Soft-tissue injuries have a tendency to linger, so it wouldn't be surprising if Etienne missed some game action to allow his hamstring to heal, especially since the Saints could opt for a cautious approach with Etienne after signing him to a four-year, $52 million contract in March. Further testing on the injury may be required before a return timetable is established, though Moore said that an update on Etienne and other injured players may be provided Monday. If Etienne were to miss any time, more touches would be available for Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson and Kendre Miller.