Etienne (hamstring) said Friday that "the week of practice went well," and that he hopes to be active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio reports.

Etienne remains on injured reserve and officially is listed as questionable for Week 10, per Ross Jackson of WWL-TV. After the Saints designated Etienne for return from IR on Wednesday, he opened the week with back-to-back limited sessions before logging a full practice Friday, but the team still will need to activate him by Saturday afternoon for him to have a chance to play Sunday. With CJ Donaldson (shoulder) ruled out, Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime will be the other RBs to vie with for touches if Etienne is able to suit up this weekend.