Head coach Kellen Moore said Friday that Etienne (hamstring) has been removed from the Saints' injury report and is "available and ready to go" for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.

Etienne kicked off Week 3 prep with back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, but Moore's comments Friday indicate those restrictions likely were for maintenance purposes. In any case, Etienne has hovered between 50 and 60 percent of the offensive snaps in his first two appearances as a Saint, turning 26 touches into 109 yards from scrimmage and no TDs. He'll share the backfield with Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson this weekend.