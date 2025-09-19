Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Doubtful for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Witherspoon is still working his way back from an MCL injury suffered in Week 1. He'll miss his second straight contest. Derion Kendrick will likely again see elevated snaps against New Orleans.
