Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Signs four-year extension

Witherspoon and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $132 million contract extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal includes $101 million guaranteed and makes Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. A three-time Pro Bowler, Witherspoon was named to the All-Pro Second-Team last year after logging 72 tackles (48 solo), including 0.5 sacks, seven pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery across 12 regular-season games. He played a pivotal role in the Seahawks' run to the Super Bowl and has been rewarded with a massive extension, solidifying the team's secondary that also includes Josh Jobe, Nick Emmanwori (ankle), Ty Okada and Julian Love.