Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Signs four-year extension

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Witherspoon and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $132 million contract extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal includes $101 million guaranteed and makes Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. A three-time Pro Bowler, Witherspoon was named to the All-Pro Second-Team last year after logging 72 tackles (48 solo), including 0.5 sacks, seven pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery across 12 regular-season games. He played a pivotal role in the Seahawks' run to the Super Bowl and has been rewarded with a massive extension, solidifying the team's secondary that also includes Josh Jobe, Nick Emmanwori (ankle), Ty Okada and Julian Love.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!