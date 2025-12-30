Witherspoon recorded four total tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

Witherspoon registered his fewest takedowns since Week 12, but it may have been the result of Seattle holding Carolina to just 53 offensive snaps in the contest. The cornerback was able to produce at least one pass defensed for the fourth time in six games though. Witherspoon has now compiled 68 total tackles (45 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding seven passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a fumble recovery over 11 contests this year.