Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon: Reels in INT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Witherspoon recorded seven tackles (five solo), two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Falcons.
This was Witherspoon's first interception since his rookie year in 2023. The former first-round pick struggled with injuries to begin the season, but he has averaged 6.1 tackles per game when healthy, providing a decent fantasy floor as the Seahawks' starting corner.
