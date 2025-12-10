default-cbs-image
Witherspoon recorded seven tackles (five solo), two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Falcons.

This was Witherspoon's first interception since his rookie year in 2023. The former first-round pick struggled with injuries to begin the season, but he has averaged 6.1 tackles per game when healthy, providing a decent fantasy floor as the Seahawks' starting corner.

