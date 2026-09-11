Witherspoon recorded five total tackles in Wednesday night's victory over New England.

Witherspoon went without a solo tackle in a regular-season contest for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2023, but he was still a big part of a defensive effort Wednesday that included three interceptions of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The cornerback was on the field for 70 of the team's 71 total defensive snaps, and after inking a record-breaking four-year, $132 million contract in August, there are high expectations for him in 2026.