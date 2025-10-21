Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that he expects Witherspoon (knee) to be available for the Seahawks' Week 9 tilt against the Cardinals on Nov. 2, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Witherspoon sustained a knee injury in Week 1, which has prevented him from playing in five of the Seahawks' last six games. He wasn't able to play in Seattle's 27-19 win over Houston on Monday despite logging back-to-back full practices to end Week 7 prep, but the Week 8 bye should put Witherspoon on track to play in Week 9. His return would result in Shaquill Griffin reverting to a rotational role in the secondary.