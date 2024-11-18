Metcalf (knee) finished with seven receptions (nine targets) for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.

Metcalf returned from a knee injury sustained in Week 7 to reclaim his starting role in an upset victory for Seattle. The physically-gifted wideout saw his usual allotment of targets (nine) while Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10-110-0) stayed hot with his star teammate returning Sunday. A healthy Metcalf should be considered a plus fantasy play against Arizona next Sunday.