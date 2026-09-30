Shaheed caught two passes on three targets for 14 yards during the Seahawks' 33-31 loss to the Commanders on Sunday, He also returned three punts for 29 yards and added 63 yards on two kickoff returns.

Shaheed continued to operate as the Seahawks' primary returner on special teams, and his 31 offensive snaps were third-most among Seattle wide receivers behind Jaxson Smith-Njigba (58) and Cooper Kupp (45). Shaheed has yet to find the end zone this season, with his last touchdown taking place in the 2025 NFC divisional round against the 49ers, when he took the game's opening kickoff 95 yards to the house. The Seahawks will play five of their next six games at home, starting this Sunday against the winless Chargers.