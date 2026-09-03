Shaheed didn't see any action during the Seahawks' three-game preseason slate.

Starters resting during the preseason has become customary for several teams around the league. Shaheed failed to gel with Sam Darnold after the wide receiver's midseason trade from the Saints, as he produced just 15 catches for 188 yards and no touchdowns across nine regular-season appearances with Seattle. However, the duo spent countless hours over the offseason working on their chemistry, and Shaheed was a standout player during training camp practices. He's locked in as the premier deep threat on the outside for the Seahawks this season and has generated steady buzz as a late-round fantasy pick and an ideal best-ball selection.