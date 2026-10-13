Shaheed caught two of four targets for 23 yards while also adding 86 kickoff-return yards during Sunday's 32-29 loss to the 49ers.

Shaheed was held to two or fewer catches for the fourth time in five games, and he has yet to score a touchdown through the air through the air this year. The wide receiver played a season-low 28 offensive snaps in Week 5, and his upside is rather low as a fantasy asset at the moment. On the year, Shaheed has caught nine of 19 targets for 96 yards while adding three carries for 37 yards and a touchdown and 359 yards as a kick returner.