Okada (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

With Julian Love (hamstring) on injured reserve, D'Anthony Bell would likely be next up at safety if Okada is unable to play. Okada has started eight of 11 games in which he's appeared this season, registering 47 tackles (30 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and five pass breakups, with one interception.