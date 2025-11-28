Seahawks' Ty Okada: Questionable for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okada (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
With Julian Love (hamstring) on injured reserve, D'Anthony Bell would likely be next up at safety if Okada is unable to play. Okada has started eight of 11 games in which he's appeared this season, registering 47 tackles (30 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and five pass breakups, with one interception.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Looking at extended absence•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Hurts oblique, done for Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Solid in close loss•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Racks up seven stops in Week 10 win•
-
Seahawks' Ty Okada: Five tackles, INT in SNF victory•