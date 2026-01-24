Seahawks' Velus Jones: Elevated to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Seahawks elevated Jonesfrom the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Jones will join George Holani and Cam Akers as a backup to Kenneth Walker for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams. The elevation likely comes due to the absence of Zach Charbonnet (ACL), who suffered a season-ending injury in last Saturday's win over the 49ers. The 28-year-old has played just 20 offensive snaps this year, with 11 coming in last week's win.
More News
-
Seahawks' Velus Jones: Back to practice squad•
-
Seahawks' Velus Jones: May be headed for larger role•
-
Seahawks' Velus Jones: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Velus Jones: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Seahawks' Velus Jones: Elevated for third straight•
-
Seahawks' Velus Jones: Goes back to practice squad•