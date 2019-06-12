Dissly (kneecap) is on schedule in his recovery and could be a full go a few weeks into training camp, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

This is positive news for a player whose training camp availability was murky at best. Dissly was able to resume running May 1 and seems to be staying on track with his recovery from a torn patellar tendon. Expect the team to give out a much more definitive timetable for the tight end's return once training camp nears. A healthy Dissly will need to recover in full to also hold off Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson for snaps this season.