Chargers' Will Dissly: Working through shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dissly (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Dissly likely picked up the injury during Monday's 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles, when he played 40 snaps (27 on offense, 13 on special teams) and caught a one-yard pass on his only target from Justin Herbert (left hand). Dissly will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's AFC West tilt against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Records short reception in return•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Healthy scratch Week 10•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Avoids injury report•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Won't play against Tennessee•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Chargers' Will Dissly: Returns to practice Thursday•