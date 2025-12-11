Dissly (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Dissly likely picked up the injury during Monday's 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles, when he played 40 snaps (27 on offense, 13 on special teams) and caught a one-yard pass on his only target from Justin Herbert (left hand). Dissly will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's AFC West tilt against the Chiefs.