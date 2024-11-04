Charbonnet rushed twice for eight yards and caught two of three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams.

Charbonnet didn't make a big impact in the box score with just five touches in Sunday's overtime loss. The backup saw 23 fewer touches than starter Kenneth Walker, highlighting the sophomore's lack of fantasy value when Seattle's backfield is at full strength. Charbonnet should remain a deep-league option coming out of the bye week when the Seahawks visit the 49ers on Nov. 17.