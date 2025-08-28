Carlson signed to Chicago's practice squad Wednesday.

The tight end was released Tuesday after falling short of the Bears' 53-man roster, though he stuck with the team after clearing waivers. Carlson missed the whole 2024 regular season with a collarbone injury and appeared on just one special-teams snap during the 2023 campaign. He last saw extended action in 2019 and '20 with Cleveland, though he only has six career catches for 62 yards.