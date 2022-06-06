Carlson will work out with the Giants on Monday after being officially cleared to return to football activities, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The UDFA from Princeton saw just nine targets in his first two years in the league before a torn ACL suffered during a preseason game forced him to miss the entire 2021 season. Carlson is still looking for another opportunity after Cleveland opted not to retain him for the 2022 campaign, but at least now he has a clean bill of health working in his favor.