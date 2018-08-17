Texans' Alfred Blue: Valued for dependability

Blue's durability puts him to position to be the primary backup to starter Lamar Miller while D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) is sidelined, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Head coach Bill O'Brien has valued Blue's contributions over the last four seasons. The 2014 sixth-round pick out of LSU has played 57 of a possible 64 games. "I think the running back position is all about availability," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "I think if you're available, you're dependable, but if you're never available, it's hard to depend on you." Foreman's injury had thrown uncertainty into the running back depth chart, but Blue's size gives him an edge over Tyler Ervin and Troymaine Pope. Blue has rushed for 1,908 yards and six touchdowns while catching 49 passes for 316 yards and two TD receptions across four seasons with Houston.