Stover (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Stover was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is officially ready to suit up for Sunday's contest as the No. 2 TE behind Dalton Schultz. In Stover's only regular-season game in the 2025 campaign, he logged 36 offensive snaps where he caught all four of his targets for 22 yards. The tight end's return should open up more options for Davis Mills and the Texans' offense.