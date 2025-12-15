Stover caught all three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 40-20 win over Arizona in Week 15.

The Texans often rolled with multiple tight ends, and Stover had a season-high 41 snaps alongside starter Dalton Shultz (53 snaps). The position group combined for 12 targets, a team high for the day and a season high. Stover also had one rushing attempt -- another short-yardage situation in the red zone -- but the play was negated by a penalty.