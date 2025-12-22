Stover caught two of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Raiders in Week 16.

Stover continued a support role at tight end to starter Dalton Schultz. Since returning from a foot injury six games ago, the backup tight end has seven catches (10 targets) for 45 yards. Stover's been given opportunities as a runner in short-yardage, red-zone situations the last three weeks, but that opportunity never presented itself Sunday.