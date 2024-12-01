Schultz secured five of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Despite missing time in the second half to be evaluated for a shoulder injury, Schultz was able to record his first touchdown since January's wild-card win over the Browns, finding the end zone on a 22-yard grab early in the fourth quarter. The veteran tight end finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon for the Texans, and his catch total matched a season high as well. Schultz now has a pair of five-reception totals in the last three games heading into a Week 14 bye.