Texans' Danielle Hunter: Another dominant performance Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter recorded four total tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Titans.
Hunter was one of three Texans to get after the quarterback in Sunday's divisional win, taking down Cam Ward twice in the fourth quarter. The 31-year-old has tallied 5.0 sacks in his last two games, and he is now up to 31 total tackles, including 9.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles in the Texans' first 10 contests. He's expected to remain one of the NFL's premier edge rushers in the Week 12 matchup against the Bills.
More News
-
Texans' Danielle Hunter: Field day in Week 10•
-
Texans' Danielle Hunter: Blanked in Week 5•
-
Texans' Danielle Hunter: Notches 2.0 sacks in dominant win•
-
Texans' Danielle Hunter: Monster performance in Week 2•
-
Texans' Danielle Hunter: Three tackles in defeat•
-
Texans' Danielle Hunter: Lands extension through 2026•