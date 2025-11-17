Hunter recorded four total tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Titans.

Hunter was one of three Texans to get after the quarterback in Sunday's divisional win, taking down Cam Ward twice in the fourth quarter. The 31-year-old has tallied 5.0 sacks in his last two games, and he is now up to 31 total tackles, including 9.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles in the Texans' first 10 contests. He's expected to remain one of the NFL's premier edge rushers in the Week 12 matchup against the Bills.