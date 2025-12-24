Hunter finished Sunday's 23-21 victory versus Las Vegas with three tackles, including 1.0 sacks.

Hunter's sack came midway through the fourth quarter, when he brought down Geno Smith for a nine-yard loss. It was the second straight game with a sack for the veteran linebacker and pushed him up to 13.0 sacks on the season. That's tied for third in the NFL behind only Myles Garrett (22) and Brian Burns (15).