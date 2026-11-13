Hunter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Hunter popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He was unable to practice Friday, and the injury is severe enough for him to miss his first game of the 2026 regular season. The Texans could also be without fellow star edge rusher Will Anderson (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game despite also sitting out of Friday's practice. Jadeveon Clowney, Dominique Robinson and Sabastian Harsh will all see more defensive snaps in the absence of Hunter, whose next chance to play is Week 11 against Indianapolis on Thursday.