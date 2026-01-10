Hunter recorded 54 tackles, 15.0 sacks, three passes defensed, three forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Hunter led the Texans in sacks for a second consecutive season, as the bookend combination of him and Will Anderson (12.0 sacks) once again wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. This was the fourth consecutive season and seventh overall with double-digit sacks for Hunter. The 31-year-old has another year on his current deal and, along with Anderson, will return to scare quarterbacks and offensive linemen in 2026.