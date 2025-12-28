Texans' Danielle Hunter: Another sack in Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Saturday's 20-16 victory over the Chargers.
Hunter was able to secure a sack for the third straight week, getting to Justin Herbert for a nine-yard loss in the first quarter. The 31-year-old has now registered at least one sack in six of the last eight games, compiling 10.0 sacks over those contests. Hunter is now up to 52 total tackles (27 solo), including 14.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 16 games this season.
