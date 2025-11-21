default-cbs-image
Hunter recorded six tackles (two for loss) and 2.0 sacks in Thursday's 23-16 win over the Bills in Week 12.

It was quite a competition between Hunter and teammate Will Anderson, who came away with 2.5 sacks. Hunter now has 7.0 sacks over the last three weeks and ranks third in the league with 11.0, half a sack more than Anderson.

