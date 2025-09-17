Hunter tallied five total tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during Monday night's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

The second-year Texan was wreaking havoc on Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offensive line in Week 2, as Hunter's four quarterback pressures turned into a game-leading 2.0 sacks. He's now logged 14.0 sacks across 19 regular-season contests with Houston. Expect Hunter to continue starting opposite Will Anderson to form one of the league's most frightening pass-rush duos ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars.