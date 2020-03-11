Texans' DeAndre Carter: Inks contract extension
The Texans signed Carter to a contract extension Wednesday, Brett Okamoto reports.
Carter was set to become an exclusive-rights free agent March 18, but the team has opted to re-sign the 26-year-old before without letting him explore other options. A core special-teams asset, Carter stands to reprise his usual role as a return specialist and depth wideout for the 2020 season.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Loses fumble in playoff loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Two targets in playoff win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Leads team in receiving•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Delivers clutch catch•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Brings in only target•
-
Texans' DeAndre Carter: Increased role in Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.