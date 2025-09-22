Browns' DeAndre Carter: Resumes return role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter returned two punts for 15 yards and one kickoff for 27 yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Packers.
Carter was removed from last week's game due to a concussion and missed the first two practices during the preparation for Week 3. He's returned six kickoffs for 145 yards and five punts for 56 yards through three weeks.
