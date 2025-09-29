The Browns placed Carter (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Carter -- who has been Cleveland's top returner on kickoffs and punts -- sustained a knee injury during the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He will now be forced to miss at least the next four games and will be first eligible to be reinstated from IR ahead of the Browns' Week 10 clash against the Jets on Sunday, Nov. 9. Jerome Ford, Kaden Davis and undrafted rookie Isaiah Bond are the top candidates to assume return duties in Carter's absence.