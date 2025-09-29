Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Carter (knee) will miss "weeks," Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Cleveland's top kick and punt returner sustained a knee injury in the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday and will now be sidelined for the coming weeks. Carter had already tallied 274 kick-return and 56 punt-return yards over just four games, so this could be a huge loss to the Browns' special-teams unit. Rookie Isaiah Bond is expected to assume the team's top return-man duties until Carter returns to the field.