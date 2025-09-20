Browns' DeAndre Carter: Cleared for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter has cleared concussion protocol and no longer carries an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Carter had been listed as questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Now that he's gained clearance to play Sunday, the 32-year-old will be available in Week 3 as a depth wideout and key returner for the Browns.
