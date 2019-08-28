Texans' DeAndre Carter: Primary replacement for Coutee
With news the Keke Coutee (ankle) may not be ready for Week 1, Carter stands as the primary beneficiary of playing time, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said he was "not hopeful" that Coutee will be available Sept. 9 against New Orleans, so Carter has a chance for increased snaps Week 1. He helped fill in for Coutee in 2018, catching 20 passes over seven games after the Texans claimed him mid-season.
