Head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Friday that Pitre has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pitre had missed the Texans' last three games after sustaining a concussion in the Week 9 loss to the Broncos. The fourth-year pro is an integral part of Houston's defense, recording 46 total tackles and five passes defensed, including three interceptions, across just eight appearances this season. Now fully healthy, he's expected to play as the Texans' top slot defender in Sunday's divisional clash.