Noel caught his lone target for minus-2 yards and returned three punts for 15 yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over Tennessee in Week 4.

Noel, who continued to play a limited role on offense, has caught three of four targets for nine yards through the first quarter of the season. He does have a more significant role on special teams as a punt returner and sometimes kickoff returner. He was replaced on kickoffs Sunday by Tremon Smith.