Metchie rotated in with the first-team offense during spring practices and looked explosive while doing so, according to ESPN.com's DJ Bien-Aime.

The 2022 second-round pick missed his rookie year while recovering from leukemia and then worked as a depth wideout for most of 2023. Slow development is understandable given the major health concerns he dealt with to start his pro career, but Metchie now finds himself in a situation where it will be tough to get many snaps even if he takes a step forward. The Texans have Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell locked in as their top three wide receivers, and backup Noah Brown (shoulder) had a pair of 150-yard games last season. They even still have Robert Woods on the roster, at least for now, creating fierce competition for the No. 4 receiver role. It remains to be seen if Metchie will get many first-team reps once Brown is recovered from shoulder surgery and able to practice again.